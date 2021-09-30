JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 93,408 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,784,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.05% of Pinterest worth $535,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 50,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,384,000. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.41.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $50.37 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.63 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 239.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,830,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 839,781 shares of company stock valued at $53,048,129. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

