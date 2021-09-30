JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 967,343 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.72% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $512,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,646,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,428,000 after purchasing an additional 60,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,289,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 714.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,981,000 after acquiring an additional 641,921 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $131.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.98. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $127.80 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 138.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at $52,249,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $580,497 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.