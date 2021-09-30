JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 967,343 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.72% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $512,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,646,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,428,000 after purchasing an additional 60,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $136,289,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 714.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,981,000 after purchasing an additional 641,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at $52,249,812.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $580,497 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.07.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $131.63 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $127.80 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.08 and a 200 day moving average of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million. Research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

