JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,770,217 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,852,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770,217 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.95% of VICI Properties worth $491,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 22.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 6.5% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 51,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in VICI Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

VICI stock opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.51. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.80%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

