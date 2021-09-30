JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 4,110,659 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,909,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110,659 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 23.59% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $600,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Shares of JEPI opened at $60.34 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $62.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.21.

