JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 54,321 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,723,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 7.26% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $452,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

VOOG opened at $268.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.37 and a 200 day moving average of $259.59. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.15 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61.

