JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.23% of Citizens Financial Group worth $631,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,138,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 553,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,389,000 after buying an additional 153,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,399,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,599,000 after buying an additional 331,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.77.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.