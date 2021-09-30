JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $445.29 Million Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,365,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,152,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.04% of Discovery worth $445,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 957,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,483,000 after purchasing an additional 748,970 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 194,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 97,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

