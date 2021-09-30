JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $466.41 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,934,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.58% of Hasbro worth $466,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,919 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,079,000 after purchasing an additional 64,393 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 73,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

Hasbro stock opened at $92.24 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.