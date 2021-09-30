JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $475.33 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.08% of MSCI worth $475,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MSCI by 28.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,702,000 after buying an additional 834,479 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 4,548.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,827,000 after purchasing an additional 597,029 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 11,293.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,638,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in MSCI by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 699,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,187,000 after purchasing an additional 162,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in MSCI by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,727,000 after purchasing an additional 148,065 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.43.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $610.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $627.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.83. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $667.07. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

