JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $491.04 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,750,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,957,391 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.74% of Healthpeak Properties worth $491,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 39,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Argus raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

PEAK stock opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $37.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

