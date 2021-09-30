JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $528.96 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 52,825 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.65% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $528,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total value of $5,573,755.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,408.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,530.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,373.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $958.30 and a 1 year high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,297.83.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

