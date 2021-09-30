JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $544 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,546,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 264,964 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.48% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $543,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

MLM stock opened at $353.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $230.59 and a one year high of $391.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Several analysts have commented on MLM shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

