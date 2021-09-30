JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $547.93 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,914,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.86% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $547,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,436,000 after buying an additional 1,302,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2,891.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 446,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,483,000 after acquiring an additional 431,830 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,524,000 after acquiring an additional 388,780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,983,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,200,000 after acquiring an additional 151,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,293,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,347,000 after acquiring an additional 131,841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $79.20 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.87 and a twelve month high of $82.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

