JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $564.41 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,949,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 286,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.66% of Carlisle Companies worth $564,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $13,908,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL opened at $203.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.68 and a 12-month high of $215.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.74.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

