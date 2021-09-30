JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $564.41 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,949,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 286,906 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 5.66% of Carlisle Companies worth $564,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $46,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 54.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $78,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $7,510,231.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $4,275,881.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CSL opened at $203.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.26 and a 200-day moving average of $190.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.68 and a 1-year high of $215.41.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

