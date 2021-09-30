JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $589.34 Million Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,144,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.10% of Ceridian HCM worth $589,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 310,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,739,000 after acquiring an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,635,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,829,000 after purchasing an additional 124,979 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,280,000.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at $134,196,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,736 shares of company stock worth $78,395,347 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

CDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.54.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $112.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.74 and a beta of 1.40. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $116.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.24.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

