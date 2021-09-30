JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $638.23 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,199 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.16% of Zscaler worth $638,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,554,000 after purchasing an additional 42,546 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,141,000 after purchasing an additional 368,129 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 912,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,701,000 after purchasing an additional 240,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 845,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,091,000 after purchasing an additional 276,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $21,939,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,329 shares of company stock valued at $86,673,941 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.67.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $258.88 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.34 and a 12-month high of $293.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.13 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.