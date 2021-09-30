JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 242,684 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.61% of Camden Property Trust worth $481,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after buying an additional 20,296 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $206,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 110.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 183,342 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $150.09 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $86.78 and a 12 month high of $154.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.07, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.87.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

