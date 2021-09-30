JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 378,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.29% of Digital Realty Trust worth $547,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,744,000 after buying an additional 700,660 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after buying an additional 4,792,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,035,000 after buying an additional 17,567 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,975,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,858,000 after purchasing an additional 127,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,832,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,829,000 after purchasing an additional 67,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $146.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $168.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 81.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.62.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.64.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

