JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,208 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.29% of Digital Realty Trust worth $547,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after buying an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,852,000 after buying an additional 841,366 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,744,000 after buying an additional 700,660 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19,305.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,420,000 after buying an additional 490,365 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,049,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.64.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $146.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.99, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

