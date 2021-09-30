JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,934,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,603 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.58% of Hasbro worth $466,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Shares of HAS opened at $92.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.68. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

