JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.4% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,852,000 after buying an additional 925,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,569,000 after buying an additional 743,975 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,649,000 after buying an additional 178,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,967,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,950,081,000 after buying an additional 783,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.76 on Thursday, hitting $163.19. 348,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,646,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.59. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $95.09 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

