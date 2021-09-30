JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,039,027 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,369,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039,027 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 15.34% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $610,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,584.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $72,000.

EWC stock opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.63. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

