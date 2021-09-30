JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 166,939 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,233,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.99% of CrowdStrike worth $561,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,603,083.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,090 shares of company stock worth $89,085,703 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $239.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.25. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $289.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

