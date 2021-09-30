JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 4,981,837 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,981,837 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $563,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $260,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 272.5% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 78,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 57,685 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 54,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 256,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 162,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the period.

JPST stock opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.73.

