JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,144,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.10% of Ceridian HCM worth $589,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDAY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.54.

In other news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 764,736 shares of company stock worth $78,395,347 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDAY opened at $112.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.74 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.24. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $116.70.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

