JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,981,837 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $563,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,214 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,444,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,853,000 after purchasing an additional 678,428 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,561,000 after purchasing an additional 460,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,262,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73.

