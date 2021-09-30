JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,493,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 14.11% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $646,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $141.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $151.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.66.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

