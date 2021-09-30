JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,047,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.61% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $536,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $54.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

