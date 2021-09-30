JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,618,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,654,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 6.37% of Kimco Realty worth $575,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.04.

KIM opened at $21.45 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

