JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 264,964 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 264,964 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.48% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $543,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 160.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,427,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $353.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.59 and a 52 week high of $391.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

