JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,957,391 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,750,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,957,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.74% of Healthpeak Properties worth $491,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth $1,045,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 854,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth $447,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 31.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $34.01 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average is $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

