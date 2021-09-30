JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 60,141 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,024,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,141 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.70% of MarketAxess worth $475,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in MarketAxess by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,071,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MarketAxess by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $423.66 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $408.80 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total transaction of $2,382,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $532.00.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

