JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 608,119 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,879,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 608,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.93% of Entergy worth $586,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Entergy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Entergy by 787.6% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 18,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,035 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.57.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

