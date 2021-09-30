JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 77,905 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,200,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,905 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.94% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $591,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $267.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.67. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $183.89 and a 52-week high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.