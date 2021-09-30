JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,618,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,654,712 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 6.37% of Kimco Realty worth $575,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 523,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after buying an additional 272,986 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,194,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,347,000 after purchasing an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

