JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,239,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 712,880 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.63% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $492,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,897 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,676 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,564,000 after acquiring an additional 974,470 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,143,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,033,000 after acquiring an additional 665,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,733,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,980 shares of company stock valued at $698,831 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $61.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

