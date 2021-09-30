JulSwap (JULD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $627,492.00

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 21% against the US dollar. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $9.48 million and approximately $627,492.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,176,748 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

