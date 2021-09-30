Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.66

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.66 and traded as high as $18.69. Jumbo shares last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Jumbo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Jumbo alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66.

Jumbo SA engages in the retail of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 80 stores, including 52 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 14 stores in Romania.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.