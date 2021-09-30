Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shares rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.09 and last traded at $19.03. Approximately 188,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,873,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

JMIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 148.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

