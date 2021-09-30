Jupiter 24-Hour Volume Hits $529,153.00 (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jupiter has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Jupiter has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $529,153.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00065213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00103024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00136405 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,767.24 or 0.99835582 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.57 or 0.06842193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.76 or 0.00752190 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.