JustBet Trading Down 20.1% Over Last Week (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a total market cap of $942,750.30 and $342.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00064821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00103510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00137307 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,048.76 or 0.99516861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.61 or 0.06918079 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.10 or 0.00763093 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

