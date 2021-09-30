K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Shares Down 4.5%

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF)’s stock price dropped 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.19 and last traded at $32.19. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.81.

About K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

