Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Kadant (NYSE:KAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $240.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Kadant stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Kadant has a 52 week low of $108.48 and a 52 week high of $225.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.71.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kadant will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total transaction of $976,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,908 shares of company stock worth $1,694,754. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 56,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 153.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

