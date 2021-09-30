Kadem Sustainable Impact (NASDAQ:KSICU) Shares Down 0.2%

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 3,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 60,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95.

Get Kadem Sustainable Impact alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter worth about $17,092,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter worth about $13,762,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter worth about $9,386,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter worth about $7,993,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter worth about $7,751,000.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadem Sustainable Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadem Sustainable Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.