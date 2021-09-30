Kalmar (KALM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $135,943.00

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last week, Kalmar has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00004050 BTC on exchanges. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $5.43 million and $135,943.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,065,216 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

