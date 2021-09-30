Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 643.3% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kasikornbank Public stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.79. 6,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,547. Kasikornbank Public has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.3823 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business, Muangthai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high net worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

