Kava.io Reaches Market Cap of $513.55 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major exchanges. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00149750 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.74 or 0.00473988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015864 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00039301 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012429 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Kava.io

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

