Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $5.32 on Top Exchanges

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Kava coin can now be purchased for about $5.32 or 0.00012309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Kava has a market cap of $486.24 million and $148.53 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00151227 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.05 or 0.00474673 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015473 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00039492 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 146,089,744 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

